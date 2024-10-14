Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan to Visit Vienna for High-Level Meetings and Historic Exhibition Opening

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan visited Vienna on 14-15 October 2024, marking his second official visit to Austria since assuming leadership of the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in August 2021. During this visit, Chairman Dayan met with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer to solidify the continued partnership between Yad Vashem and Austria.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed latest surge in global antisemitism as well as the concerning significant rise of far-right political parties following the recent Austrian elections. The two leaders also signed an important Memorandum of Understanding, marking a continuation of Austria’s longstanding support for Yad Vashem, and furthering the deep commitment Austria has demonstrated over recent years towards Holocaust education, remembrance, and research. The agreement underscores Austria’s commitment to supporting Yad Vashem’s mission and Holocaust remembrance globally.

Chairman Dani Dayan remarked: “This renewed support from the Austrian Federal Chancellery represents an important step forward in maintaining the vital work of Holocaust education and commemoration. While Austria’s continued partnership is deeply appreciated, we cannot ignore the challenges posed by the current political climate. It is crucial that Austria remains steadfast in confronting its historical role in the atrocities of the Holocaust and combating antisemitism. We hope that any antagonistic and ominous factors, which threaten to reverse Austria backwards in these important areas will be met with strong, courageous and responsible leadership committed to overcoming these adversities.”

Also during the visit, Dayan meet with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen tomorrow. Dayan is in Vienna to participate in the opening of Yad Vashem’s newest exhibition, “Torn from Life: The Fate of Austrian Jews After the Anschluss in 1938”. The exhibition on display in the building of the Austrian Parliament between October 15th – November 10th. The exhibition features personal artifacts—letters, photographs, and drawings—donated by survivors and their families to Yad Vashem. Many of the items included in the exhibition are being displayed in Austria for the first time since their Jewish owners fled Europe during the Holocaust.

Both the exhibition and the Memorandum of Understanding reflect Austria’s increasing recognition of its historical role during the Holocaust and its ongoing dedication to remembrance and education.