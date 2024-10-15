Israel Faces Potential Shortage of Missile Interceptors Amid Growing Regional Tensions

Israel is confronting a potential shortage of rocket and missile interceptors within its air defense system as it grapples with ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon and prepares for a possible escalation with Iran, according to a report by the Financial Times.

Experts and former military officials cited by the newspaper indicate that while the United States is assisting Israel in addressing the issue, the strain on Israel’s air defense capabilities could force difficult decisions about which targets to prioritize for protection.

Dana Stroul, a former U.S. defense official, emphasized the seriousness of the situation: “Israel’s munitions issue is serious. If Iran responds to an Israeli attack, and Hezbollah joins in too, Israel’s air defenses will be stretched.”

Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, which manufactures missile interceptors, confirmed that production is operating at full capacity. “Some of our lines are working 24 hours, seven days a week,” Levy said. “Our goal is to meet all our obligations.”

