Delta Extends Suspension Of New York-Tel Aviv Flights Through March Amid Increased Turmoil

Delta Airlines has announced an extension of its suspension of flights between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Tel Aviv through March 31, citing ongoing instability in the Middle East.

In a statement on Tuesday, Delta explained, “Delta is continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports. As always, the safety of customers and crew remains paramount.” The airline also advised passengers to prepare for potential further adjustments, including additional cancellations.

This move follows Delta’s previous flight suspensions after the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on Israel. Airlines across the globe have suspended flights to avoid flying over potentially dangerous airspace.

In recent weeks, tensions have heightened as Israel faces threats from multiple fronts, including Lebanon-based Hezbollah. On Tuesday, Hezbollah’s acting leader warned that the terrorist group is targeting key areas in Israel, including Tel Aviv, following an Israeli airstrike in northern Lebanon that left 22 people dead.

The suspension by Delta follows similar moves by other major carriers. American Airlines has suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv through March 29, while United Airlines has canceled flights to the city until further notice.

