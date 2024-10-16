Netanyahu’s Likud Party Rises In Polls, Set To Win If Elections Were Held Today

A new poll released on Tuesday shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party gaining momentum, with the premier likely to secure reelection if elections were held today. The survey, conducted by Direct Polls, which accurately predicted the 2022 general election results, revealed that Likud would win 33 seats in the Knesset, up two seats since the last poll in late September and one seat more than it currently holds in the Israeli Parliament.

According to the poll’s findings, Benny Gantz’s National Unity and Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu Party would each secure 15 seats, followed by Shas and the Democrats with 10 seats each. Yesh Atid and United Torah Judaism would win eight seats, Otzma Yehudit seven, and Ra’am and Hadash-Ta’al would each secure five. Religious Zionism would receive four seats.

The Likud Party has maintained 32 seats in the Knesset since the November 2022 election, bolstered by support from right-wing and religious allies. While early elections are not scheduled until 2026, the government could face early elections if Netanyahu’s coalition collapses.

Despite rising poll numbers for Likud, 60% of Israelis remain dissatisfied with the government’s handling of ongoing conflicts on the northern and southern borders, according to a poll conducted by Direct Polls in July. However, a majority believe early elections would negatively impact Israel’s war efforts. Specifically, 54% of respondents said elections held before the end of the conflict with Hamas in the south and Hezbollah in the north would harm Israel’s deterrence, with 45% describing such an event as “very harmful.”

The next national elections are expected to take place in 2026 unless political circumstances prompt an earlier vote.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)