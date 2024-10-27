HaGaon HaRav Hirsch Instructs All Bein HaZemanim Trips To Be Canceled

דם ישראל נשפך כמים…

Following the recent terror attacks in Israel, the deaths of many IDF soldiers in combat, and the difficult security situation in general, HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, the Rosh Yeshiva of Slabodka has instructed that all Bein HaZemanin trips for yeshivah bochurim should be immediately canceled.

The Rosh HaYeshivah said: “All the plan for Bein HaZemanim trips should be canceled and the bochurim should sit in the Batei Medrash and learn Torah as a zechus for Klal Yisrael, for the return of the hostages, and the quick recovery of the wounded.”

HaRav Yosef Korlanksy, the Mashgiach in Yeshivas Beis Medrash Elyon, and one of the Rabbanim in the Ichud Bnei Yeshivos, announced in the name of HaRav Hirsch to cancel all tiyulim.

Following the Rosh Yeshivah’s instructions, the Ichud immediately canceled all its Bein HaZemanim projects and trips for thousands of yeshivah bochurim despite incurring a loss of over a milltion shekels and months of work. The municipalities of Chareidi cities, such as Bnei Brak and Beitar Illit, also canceled their Bein HaZemanim plans and projects, incurring significant financial losses.

Various reports say that HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau is considering canceling Bein HaZemanim altogether.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)