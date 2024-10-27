“SHAME ON YOU!”: Netanyahu Confronted By Families Of Oct. 7 Victims At Memorial Ceremony [VIDEO]

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu encountered a tense moment during a memorial ceremony for civilian victims of the October 7 Hamas attack and ensuing conflict, as grieving family members interrupted his speech with vocal expressions of anger and sorrow. The interruption came as Netanyahu addressed the crowd, only to be met with cries of “Shame on you!”

The prime minister briefly paused as event organizers moved to calm the gathering and escorted some of the upset family members from the venue. He resumed his speech shortly afterward, though the event remained charged with emotion.

Sunday marked the second day of memorial ceremonies, but like the initial event held earlier this month, it was marred by controversy over the government’s handling of the October 7 attack and perceived inadequacies in securing the release of hostages taken by Hamas.

The decision to organize this second memorial day initially sparked anger among bereaved families when reports suggested that speeches by family members directly affected by the October 7 tragedy would not be included. Amid a public outcry, the program was revised to include a representative from the bereaved families, allowing them a platform to share their voices.

