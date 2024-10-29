X Suspends Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei’s Hebrew-Language Account Shortly After Launch

On Sunday, the social media platform X suspended the newly created official account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, @Khamenei_Heb, just one day after its launch.

The suspension followed a tweet from the account, which stated, “The Zionist regime made a mistake. It erred in its calculations on Iran. We will cause it to understand what kind of strength, ability, initiative, and will the Iranian nation has.” This message appeared to reference Israel’s military response on October 26 to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on October 1.

X, owned by Elon Musk, who has publicly supported Israel, did not provide specific reasons for the suspension. The platform directed users to a statement on its website, which noted that suspended accounts are typically found to violate rules against “violent and hateful entities.”

Musk, known for advocating free speech on X, has visited Israel multiple times, including a trip in November and attendance at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech in Congress in July.

