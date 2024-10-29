Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

X Suspends Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei’s Hebrew-Language Account Shortly After Launch


On Sunday, the social media platform X suspended the newly created official account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, @Khamenei_Heb, just one day after its launch.

The suspension followed a tweet from the account, which stated, “The Zionist regime made a mistake. It erred in its calculations on Iran. We will cause it to understand what kind of strength, ability, initiative, and will the Iranian nation has.” This message appeared to reference Israel’s military response on October 26 to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on October 1.

X, owned by Elon Musk, who has publicly supported Israel, did not provide specific reasons for the suspension. The platform directed users to a statement on its website, which noted that suspended accounts are typically found to violate rules against “violent and hateful entities.”

Musk, known for advocating free speech on X, has visited Israel multiple times, including a trip in November and attendance at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech in Congress in July.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hezbollah Appoints Naim Qassem As New Leader After Nasrallah And Safieddine Killed In Airstrikes

Jewish Mother Sues New Jersey Hospital Over Unauthorized Autopsy Of Stillborn Son

HaRav Zilberstein, HaRav Yosef Add Their Voices To Call To Start Zeman Early

IDF Issues 800 Arrest Warrants  To Bnei Yeshivos; Will Soon Issue Another 5,000 Draft Orders

NOT EVEN CLOSE: Israelis Prefer Donald Trump Over Kamala Harris 66% To 17% In Upcoming Election

LANDSLIDE COMING? New Polling Average Has Trump Leading In EVERY SINGLE Swing State

FLATBUSH: Thousands Gather For Levaya of HaRav Shlomo Halioua ZT’L, Followed by Mother’s Levaya Moments Later

HY’D: Soldier Injured In Gaza Earlier This Month Is Niftar

STUNNING: No Hate Crime Charges For Man Shouting “Allah Akbar” Who Shot Jewish Man In Chicago

REPORT: Satmar Rebbe Endorses Donald Trump Over Kamala Harris In 2024 Presidential Election

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network