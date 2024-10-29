Seriously Injured Charedi Soldier Chaim Treitel Released to Rehab, Vows Return to Fight in Gaza

Chaim Treitel, a Charedi soldier in the IDF’s Givati Brigade who sustained serious injuries on Chol Hamoed while serving in Gaza, has been released from the hospital and transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Though still requiring assistance to walk, Treitel is making a rapid recovery, doctors say.

During his hospitalization, Treitel received visits from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

In a defiant message posted on social media, Treitel addressed Hamas directly, writing, “This is a message to Hamas and all our haters, you failed to kill me and you will not succeed. I left the hospital and will soon return to fight against the terrorists.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)