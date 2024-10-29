Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Seriously Injured Charedi Soldier Chaim Treitel Released to Rehab, Vows Return to Fight in Gaza


Chaim Treitel, a Charedi soldier in the IDF’s Givati Brigade who sustained serious injuries on Chol Hamoed while serving in Gaza, has been released from the hospital and transferred to a rehabilitation facility. Though still requiring assistance to walk, Treitel is making a rapid recovery, doctors say.

During his hospitalization, Treitel received visits from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.

In a defiant message posted on social media, Treitel addressed Hamas directly, writing, “This is a message to Hamas and all our haters, you failed to kill me and you will not succeed. I left the hospital and will soon return to fight against the terrorists.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



2 Responses

  1. Chaim- you are a source of pride and should be inspiration for the chareid as well as larger jewish community.

    May your perseverance and dedication to torah, mitzvot and the love of am yisroel surround you and protect you as you stand on the front lines fighting those who try and destroy us.

