HY”D: Four Israeli Soldiers Killed, Officer Seriously Wounded In Northern Gaza Fighting

The IDF announced today that four soldiers were killed and an officer was seriously injured during ongoing operations in the northern Gaza Strip. The fallen soldiers were members of the elite Multidomain Unit, also known as the “Ghost” Unit, which specializes in complex combat operations across various domains.

The soldiers have been identified as:

Cpt. Yehonatan “Joni” Keren hy”d, 22, from Moledet

Staff Sgt. Nisim Meytal hy”d, 20, from Hadera

Staff Sgt. Aviv Gilboa hy”d, 21, from Neve Tzuf

Staff Sgt. Naor Haimov hy”d, 22, from Rosh Haayin

The IDF said that it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Details about the operation and the events leading to the casualties have not yet been released.

The Multidomain Unit, known for its expertise and high-risk missions, plays a critical role in Israel’s military operations, especially in conflict zones like Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)