Gallant: Massive Strike On Iran Was Most Significant IDF Air Attack Since Six Day War

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that the IDF’s recent airstrikes have significantly weakened Iran’s air defenses and missile production capabilities, describing the operation as a “change in the balance of power.”

Gallant praised the operation’s precision and effectiveness, likening it to the decisive opening strikes of Israel’s 1967 Six-Day War. “This is a proof of ability,” Gallant told Israeli Air Force leaders, claiming that Israel’s forces achieved “a very accurate hit on the radars and the air defense systems,” placing Iran at a strategic disadvantage by diminishing its missile production and limiting its stockpiles until new manufacturing can resume.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed Gallant’s assessment in a passionate address to the Knesset, asserting that the airstrikes had “severely damaged Iran’s defense systems and its ability to export missiles.” Netanyahu stressed that Israel’s actions were aimed at industrial-scale facilities that he called “factories of death.”

Responding indirectly to reports of U.S. pressure to moderate Israel’s response to Iran’s October 1 missile strike, Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s independent decision-making, affirming, “we make decisions ourselves according to our interests and considerations.”

Outlining Israel’s long-term strategy, Netanyahu said the aim is to “dismantle the axis of evil,” targeting the Iranian regime, its nuclear program, and its regional proxies. He reiterated that the conflict’s goals include ousting Hamas from Gaza and removing Hezbollah from Israel’s northern border. The prime minister also pledged to advance peace with Arab nations, hinting at further regional diplomacy.

Positioning Israel as a critical bulwark against Iranian ambitions, Netanyahu claimed that Israel’s resistance is vital to preventing Iran from dominating the Middle East and threatening global security. “If Israel falls,” he warned, “the entire Middle East will fall into [Iran’s] hands, but we will not fall. We will win, and the whole world will be a better place.”

Meanwhile, the US State Department said Monday that Israel’s response was “proportionate” and cautioning Iran against further escalation. In a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that Israel was justified in responding to Iran’s October 1 missile attack. “We supported their right to do so… We believe this should be the end of the matter,” he said.

Miller further underscored that the U.S. would continue to support Israel if Iran chooses to retaliate. “If Iran does respond in any way, we will continue to defend Israel,” he warned.

“The response from Israel was limited to military sites, which was entirely appropriate given the nature of the attack by Iran,” Miller noted, commending Israel’s restraint while reiterating the need to avoid further escalation.

