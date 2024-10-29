Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Iran Threatens Israel With Another October 7-Style Assault


Israel’s archenemy Iran loves to threaten Israel in Hebrew and its efforts have increased following the IDF’s attack on Shabbos.

On Sunday, a giant banner was hung in Palestine Square stating: “Another storm is coming” – a reference to the October 7 assault, which Hamas and its allies call ” Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”

In other words, the Islamic Republic is publicly threatening to repeat the atrocities committed by Hamas against innocent civilians. But Israelis shouldn’t worry – President Biden will be sure to warn them: “Don’t!” And of course, the UN will remain silent, or condemn Israel instead for causing Iran to hate Jews.

Another storm is coming…

Last week, an even crueler sign was seen in Palestine Square in Tehran – a banner depicting the faces of Israeli hostages in Gaza with blood splattered on their faces (including children and babies!), stating: “Not one hostage will be released.”

On Monday, a video on social media showed a huge electronic billboard in the heart of Tehran stating: “You didn’t die because we didn’t want to” – a feeble attempt at protecting their bruised ego after Israel’s most recent devastating attack.

One Israeli wryly commented: “You didn’t die and we didn’t attack your nuclear or sites and impact your economy – because Biden didn’t want.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



  1. “Not one hostage will be released.” while on the billboard there’s a picture of Noa Argemani who is out alive and well!

