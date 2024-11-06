WILL EL AL’S ROBBERY END? Israir Airlines Pursues Direct Flights to New York Amid Growing US-Israel Travel Demand

In a push to expand severely limited US-Israel travel options, Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is in talks with US regulators to allow Israir Airlines to launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York. If approved, Israir aims to start flights to Newark Airport as early as this winter, pending completion of complex regulatory and logistical arrangements.
Israir plans to operate these flights through a “wet-lease” agreement, where a foreign carrier supplies the aircraft and crew, while Israir operates the flights under its own brand. However, multiple regulatory hurdles remain. Israir must secure clearances from US authorities and ensure compliance with Israel’s aviation regulations, which currently govern its ability to expand services.
The initiative comes at a time when El Al is the sole airline offering direct service between Israel and New York. Major US carriers have scaled back their Israel routes: American Airlines has suspended flights until at least September 2025, Delta Airlines until March 2025, and United Airlines indefinitely. Israir’s entry into the market would provide travelers with more choices and potentially lower fares as competition increases.
Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev expressed strong support for the initiative, citing it as an example of Israeli companies stepping up in challenging times. “I thank the CAA for their thorough work in easing the travel crisis caused by recent events. This move shows Israeli companies demonstrating national responsibility,” Regev said. “I commend Rami Levy and Israir Airlines for their efforts to launch this new route. It’s a step toward healthier competition, more options for the public, and reduced travel costs.”
17 Responses
they need to finish expanding Haifa and Eilat airports for at least europe flights
headline is Motzey shem rah
Robbery?? Do you know how much it costs to fly in and out of Israel during war time? Insurance? Increased Security? Missile Defense systems on civilian planes? If you think you can do it for cheaper then go for it, but don’t smear other Jews.
I just want to point out that if you book ahead you will pay normal fare
Go and look it up. January and February you can find nonstop for $1200
So yes, if you book last minute and want non stop convenience and reliability you are paying more these days
But, plan ahead and stop kvetching
I agree with anshuldix- “headline is Motzey Shem Rah.” Please change it for the sake of El Al and Halacha.
THIS HEADLINE IS COMPLETELY WRONG!!!
Does being the ONLY airline flying to Israel make them a robber?!?!?!
They are the only airline that stuck it out thru thick and thin!!
The flights are packed. Standard pricing on ALL airlines is as the flight fills up the price goes up.
You owe them an apology!!!
Just for the record I have nothing in it for ELAL by making this comment.
My question for israir is “are they going to have the same defense system that el al has? If not why risk your life
Headline could say “end El Al’s Monopoly”, without the implied accusations.
Laws of supply and demand at work here. Limited supply=higher price. Israir wants to cash in on the market, when they hit capacity prices will go back to where they are now.
There you go! Pull the good old “lashon hara” card.
idiots.
Do you know what the Chofetz Chaim writes? If there is a bad shoemaker in town, you are MECHUYAV to tell everyone about it.
This is going on for far too long. And don’t tell me the excuses about what it costs to run an airline in a war with insurance etc. WE ALL SEE THEIR PROFITS. IT IS DISGUSTING.
We have had enough.
What will that help when the foreign airlines are the ones whose planes are supposed to be doing the flying?
about time someone says something. we were just talking to friends about this. they are taking advantage of everyone and we know it. everyone is entitled to make alot of money. but no one is entitled to steal.
i can’t wait for israir so we can finally end this degusting geneiva
@anshuldix – It’s the truth so it’s not motzei shem ra. And guess what? It’s not even lashon hara.
i sent my newly married couple just now after sukkos. wasnt too bad. 4 grand approx for 2 lousy tickets. crammed in to the back of teh plane.
great job.
another 2/3 airlines will start flights, and the prices will go down to 900 a ticket
ywn should be promoting LaLechet heavily and end this nightmare.
Pure motzi Shem ra according to all shitos. They are not overcharging, they are allowed to make profits which they need to buy new aircraft and similar, and they are the only ones willing to do it. Let someone make a living and dragon him for once. These are they types of people that won’t let a guy earn a buck but when when they come to your house at night as an ani you happily give them as tzedaka. Come off it already. Try running an airline to Israel of all places and you would charge double. And no I know no one in this airline.
anshuldix
Yep, that’s the famous answer to all forms of abuse – it’s lashon hara, motzi shem ra etc. We cover for the abusers and allow them to continue their abuse, scams etc, of course with only ehrliche intentions!