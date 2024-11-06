WILL EL AL’S ROBBERY END? Israir Airlines Pursues Direct Flights to New York Amid Growing US-Israel Travel Demand

In a push to expand severely limited US-Israel travel options, Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is in talks with US regulators to allow Israir Airlines to launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and New York. If approved, Israir aims to start flights to Newark Airport as early as this winter, pending completion of complex regulatory and logistical arrangements.

Israir plans to operate these flights through a “wet-lease” agreement, where a foreign carrier supplies the aircraft and crew, while Israir operates the flights under its own brand. However, multiple regulatory hurdles remain. Israir must secure clearances from US authorities and ensure compliance with Israel’s aviation regulations, which currently govern its ability to expand services.

The initiative comes at a time when El Al is the sole airline offering direct service between Israel and New York. Major US carriers have scaled back their Israel routes: American Airlines has suspended flights until at least September 2025, Delta Airlines until March 2025, and United Airlines indefinitely. Israir’s entry into the market would provide travelers with more choices and potentially lower fares as competition increases.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev expressed strong support for the initiative, citing it as an example of Israeli companies stepping up in challenging times. “I thank the CAA for their thorough work in easing the travel crisis caused by recent events. This move shows Israeli companies demonstrating national responsibility,” Regev said. “I commend Rami Levy and Israir Airlines for their efforts to launch this new route. It’s a step toward healthier competition, more options for the public, and reduced travel costs.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)