CHASDEI HASHEM: Shrapnel Penetrates Roof Of Kindergarten, No Injuries


Shrapnel from a rocket launched by Hezbollah at central Israel early Wednesday afternoon fell in Kfar Chabad.

One of the shrapnel parts penetrated the roof of a kindergarten but b’chasdei Hashem, caused no injuries.

The staff and children had quickly evacuated to a protected space when the sirens sounded, saving them from injury.

This isn’t the first time that Kfar Chabad experienced a neis. On October 7, 2024, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets at central Israel from Khan Younis. Shrapnel from an interceptor missile fell on a house in Kfar Chabad, lightly injuring two women.

The photos of the extensive destruction caused by the shrapnel showed that it was a huge neis that there were no serious injuries or casualties.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



