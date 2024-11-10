ANTI-ISRAEL ACTS CONTINUE: Razor Blades Hidden Under Stickers Found In Amsterdam, Passengers Pushed Out Of Cabs

Razor blades were found under pro-Palestine stickers in Amsterdam, the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported.

The report noted that the police confirmed the report and added that it is unclear how many such traps intended to harm anyone attempting to remove the stickers have been placed throughout the Dutch capital.

The stickers, stating: “Stop Genocide, Free Palestine,” were placed near the Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam.

Israel’s Kan News reported on Sunday that a reporter and videographer reporting about the attacks in the Netherlands were harassed by anti-Israel protesters. As they were reporting live from Amsterdam’s Dam Square, the protesters surrounded them and yelled anti-Israel statements. The two gathered their equipment and left the area and the protesters followed them. They then entered a store and called the police. After a wait in the store, the police escorted them back to their hotel.

Although Dutch officials banned protests for three days following the attacks, hundreds of anti-Israel rioters gathered in Dam Square on Sunday. Riot police intervened, breaking up the protests and arresting dozens.

A Dutch court on Sunday extended the ban until Thursday morning after the police said that further antisemitic incidents occurred on Motzei Shabbos, including passengers forcibly pushed out of cabs and Arabs demanding passersby to show them their passports.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)