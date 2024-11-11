Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Sirens In Beit Shemesh: Houthi Ballistic Missile Intercepted By Arrow System


Sirens blared in the Beit Shemesh area on Monday morning at about 6 a.m. as a missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen headed to the area.

Residents of the area reported hearing explosions and the police and Magen David Adom teams searched the area. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries or damage.

Initial media reports said that shrapnel from an interceptor missile caused a fire to break out in Beit Shemesh. However, the municipality later clarified that the fire was unrelated to the incident.

The IDF spokesperson later stated that the sirens were sounded in the Beit Shemesh area due to a ballistic missile launched “from the east” and that the missile was intercepted by the Arrow missile defense system before it crossed into Israel.

The spokesperson added that “the Air Force overnight intercepted four drones heading towards Israel ‘from the east.’ Two drones were intercepted before they crossed into Israel. Alerts were activated according to policy.”

A pro-Iranian militia in Iraq claimed responsibility for attacking “four vital targets” in the north and south of the country.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



