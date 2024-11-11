BREAKING: Rep. Elise Stefanik Accepts Trump’s Offer To Serve As U.S. Ambassador To The UN

New York Representative Elise Stefanik has accepted President-elect Trump’s offer to serve as US Ambassador to the United Nations.

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump told the New York Post.

“I am truly honored to earn President Trump’s nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,” said Stefanik. “During my conversation with President Trump, I shared how deeply humbled I am to accept his nomination and that I look forward to earning the support of my colleagues in the United States Senate.”

Media outlets reported over the weekend that Trump extended the offer to Stefanik.

Stefanik, a congresswoman from New York and the fourth-ranking Republican in the House, has been one of Israel’s staunchest supporters over the past year and is known for her fierce actions on behalf of US Jews, gaining worldwide fame when she ferociously grilled the presidents of Ivy-League universities regarding their lack of response or even recognition of the rampant antisemitism on their campuses following October 7 at a Congressional hearing of the House Education Committee.

The video of the hearing went viral when Stefanik reacted with shock and disgust when the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania refused to say that calling for the genocide of Jewish people would violate their schools’ codes of conduct.

Stefanik didn’t rest on her heels following the hearing but followed up on further developments and often posted about the issue on her X account in addition to posts in support of Israel and calls for action for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

She paid a visit to Israel in May and slammed President Joe Biden for his policies on Israel and the war in Gaza in a fiery speech in the Knesset.

She is a prominent supporter of Trump, who reportedly previously considered choosing her as his vice president. Known for her steadfast alignment with the president-elect’s agenda, she has played a major role as a GOP fundraiser and influential figure within the party.

Stefanik brings a strong Republican voice to the U.N., reflecting the Trump administration’s approach to international diplomacy. Her leadership in the House and her alignment with Trump’s policies suggest she could advocate effectively for his foreign policy priorities on the global stage.

Stefanik’s appointment mark a strategic choice by Trump to place an experienced congressional leader in one of the nation’s most prominent diplomatic roles. The decision is part of a broader effort to shape the new administration’s team with allies who have shown dedication to the president-elect’s goals and have the experience to execute his agenda.

