Russia Confirms It Will Be Involved In Reaching Israel-Lebanon Deal

A senior Kremlin official told Kan News on Monday that Russia is ready to assist efforts to achieve a diplomatic arrangement between Israel and Hezbollah.

He confirmed Sunday’s report that Russia is involved in the negotiations.

The official told Kan: “Russia is ready to help and support anything that will stop the killing of civilian populations and prevent the destruction of civilian infrastructure.”

Ironically, reports say that Russia, which has killed, maimed, and exiled millions of civilians in the war it launched on Ukraine, fired a record number of drones at Ukraine over the weekend.

Also on Monday, the Kremlin vehemently denied reports that President Vladimir Putin spoke with US President-elect Donald Trump, adding that Putin has no current plans for such a conversation. Various media outlets, including The Washington Post and Reuters, reported that Trump spoke to Putin by phone on Thursday and advised him not to escalate the situation in Ukraine, mentioning the massive U.S. military presence in Europe.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “It’s absolutely not true, a complete fabrication – it’s simply false information. There was no conversation.”

Peskov also slammed Western media outlets: “They are the clearest example of the quality of information being published right now – sometimes even by media outlets with quite respectable reputations,”

