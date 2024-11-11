Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
NORTH UNDER FIRE: More Than 90 Rockets Fired Into Haifa Area


A direct rocket hit caused damage in Kiryat Atta following a heavy Hezbollah barrage (more than 00 rockets!) targeting the Haifa area a short time ago.

Magen David Adom reports that a 17-year-old boy sustained minor injuries from glass shards while rushing to a bomb shelter during the attack.

MDA teams searched an additional site with 2 vehicles on fire. Bichasdei hHashem, there were no casualties found.

The IDF says that in two separate incidents, approximately 90 rockets were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel on Tuesday afternoon, triggering sirens across HaMifratz, the Galilee, and surrounding areas. The first barrage, around 3:40PM, involved roughly 80 projectiles, most of which were intercepted, though some impacted the ground in the area.

A second round of fire between 4:02PM, and saw an additional 10 projectiles cross into Israeli territory, with some intercepted and others landing in open fields in the Upper and Western Galilee.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



