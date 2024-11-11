DIRECT HITS IN GALIL: 6 Injured, Including Baby, After Hezbollah Fires 50 Rockets

Hezbollah launched a large barrage of rockets at northern Israel shortly after noon on Monday, triggering sirens in numerous cities and towns in the Galil.

There was a direct rocket hit on a residential building in Karmiel, right next to the well-known yeshivah, Rina Shel Torah.

The Karmiel municipality reported that “there was a direct hit on a residential building in the rocket and missile barrage at Karmiel. There are several victims suffering from shock. Karmiel Mayor Moshe Koninsky is on the scene along with the city’s emergency teams and Home Front Command.”

MDA paramedics reported that they treated three people who were injured by shrapnel in the northern Arab town of Bi’ina, near the northern city of Karmiel, and evacuated them to the Galil Medical Center in Nahariya.

The victims were a 27-year-old woman in moderate to serious condition, and a one-year-old baby and a man of about 35 in light condition. Three people were also treated for shock.

The video shows the rocket impact site in the village, with the cries of shock heard in the background.

Following the barrage, the IDF spokesperson said “50 rockets were launched, some of which were intercepted. Rocket hits were identified.”

