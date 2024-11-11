Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Eliminates Palestinian Islamic Jihad Commander In Gaza Strike


Israeli Air Force fighter jets, under precise intelligence guidance from IDF Intelligence, Shin Bet, and the Southern Command, carried out a targeted attack and eliminated Islamic Jihad commander Muhammad Abu Sakhil, a joint statement from the IDF and Shin Bet announced on Sunday evening.

Sakhil was the Islamic Jihad operations coordinator in the Gaza Strip and operated in a command center established in a Gazan school.

He was a key Islamic Jihad figure who was involved in planning and executing terror acts against Israeli citizens and IDF forces in Gaza. He also coordinated terror acts with Hamas.

“Before the attack, many steps were taken to reduce the likelihood of harming civilians, including aerial surveillance and the use of precise intelligence information,” the statement said.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



