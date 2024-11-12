HY’D: Two People Killed From Rocket Strike In Nahariya

Two people were killed after a rocket strike in Nahariya, a northern coastal city, a short while ago. Magen David Adom responded and found two victims in critical condition. Sadly, they were both Niftar a short while later.

MDA EMT Dor Vaknin said that this was a warehouse hit by a rocket.

Vaknin says “we arrived quickly at the scene, where there was significant destruction and an active fire. We conducted medical assessments on two men who were lying unconscious and suffering from severe injuries. Unfortunately, their injuries were too severe, and after our assessments, we had to pronounce both of them deceased.”

The IDF reports that 10 rockets were launched in the attack, with some intercepted and others hitting populated areas or open spaces in the Western Galilee.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)