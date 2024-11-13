PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Islamic Jihad Publishes 3rd Video of Hostage Sasha Trufanov

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group on Wednesday released a video of Israeli hostage Sasha Trufanov who has been in captivity in Gaza for 404 days.

In the three-and-a-half-minute video, Trufanov is seen reciting a scripted message, telling Israelis to continue protesting for the return of the hostages, adding that he and his fellow hostages are suffering from a shortage of food, water and electricity.

Trufanov’s mother, Lena Trufanov [his father was murdered on October 7], granted permission to the media to publish the video. “I am grateful to see that my son is alive and that he is managing to survive the terrible conditions in captivity,” she said. “However, his despair and hopelessness can be seen on his face and I am very worried about the state of his health.”

She addressed her son: “To you, Sasha, I want to reach out first – my beloved son. I ask you to continue to be strong and hold on. Don’t lose hope, we won’t stop fighting for your release until you return home.”

“I also want to address everyone involved: the government, the Cabinet, and the decision-makers – look at the face of my son and save him, now! And to you, Am Yisrael- thank you for the warm embrace, the unceasing support and tefillot. It’s time for all of us to unite in a single clear call – bring them all home, now!”

There was no indication of the date the video was filmed. Islamic Jihad previously released two videos of Trufanov in May which were reportedly published due to pressure from Russia after his mother met with government officials in Moscow.

In June, Hamas announced that Trufanov and another Russian-Israeli hostage will be the first to be released once a ceasefire agreement is reached with Israel.

Trufanov, a resident of Ramat Gan, who turned 29 in Gaza this week, was abducted from his parents’ home in Nir Oz, where he was visiting on that terrible day. His father was murdered during the assault on the kibbutz. His mother and grandmother, who lived in a separate house on the kibbutz, were abducted and later released with the other women and children.

