MORE PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: PIJ Publishes 2nd Video Of Hostage Sasha Trufanov

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror organization released a propaganda video of hostage Sasha Trufanov on Thursday, following a previous video published on Tuesday.

Unlike the previous video, Trufanov’s scripted statements, during which he spoke about Israel’s closure of Al Jazeera, indicate the video was filmed recently, in the past month.

Trufanov, a resident of Tel Aviv, was visiting his parents on Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th and was abducted along with his mother and grandmother, who were released in November.

His father was murdered in the assault.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)