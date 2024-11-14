Trump Team Drawing Up Plans To Topple Iran Regime, Israeli Sources Say

High-level Israeli sources told Yisrael Hayom that the Trump team is working on a strategic plan targeting the Iranian regime, indicating a dramatic shift in policy toward the Islamic Republic, the Israeli media outlet reported on Thursday.

The sources emphasized that the plan, which will involve close strategic cooperation with Israel, would specifically challenge Iran’s leadership structure.

The report added that Trump’s approach toward Iran “may have influenced Tehran’s “recalculation” regarding its vow to retaliate against Israel for its October 26 attack on its soil, which decimated most of its air defenses. As YWN reported on Wednesday, multiple Iranian sources told Sky News Arabia that the Islamic Republic has postponed Operation True Promise 3, its plan to attack Israel directly for the third time, until it “negotiates” with Trump.

The sources noted that “dismantling the current Iran leadership structure” would effectively end funding to Iranian-backed groups targeting Israel and Jews, paralyzing their operational abilities.

The report emphasized that Trump’s pick for national security adviser, Rep. Mike Waltz, supports a “more assertive approach” toward Iran, quoting his statement to the Jewish Insider in September regarding the war in Gaza: “The United States needs to pressure Hamas and its allies in Iran. Unilateral pressure on Israel will not lead to a ceasefire.”

Yisrael Hayom also quoted Trump’s pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, who stated to US media outlets regarding the Iranian threat to Israel: “This is an existential threat to them, let them do what they need to do.”

