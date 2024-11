The IDF on Sunday morning announced that an IDF soldier was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

He was named as Sgt. First Class (res) Idan Kenan, H’yd, 21 from Ramat Gan. He fought in the Kfir Brigade’s 90th Battalion.

He was killed by a Hamas sniper on the outskirts of Jabaliya, near Beit Lahiya.

His death increases the death toll of IDF soldiers since the start of the war to 796.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)