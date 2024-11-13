Attorney General Orders IDF To Send 7K Orders To Bnei Yeshivos, Urges Arrests, Criminal Sanctions

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Tuesday evening ordered the IDF to send the 7,000 draft orders that former defense minister Yoav Gallant signed a day before he was fired from his position by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.
Baharav-Miara issued a statement saying that the orders must be sent out beginning on Sunday and continued over the next few months.
She also demanded that 4,500 draft notices must be sent to bnei yeshivos without differentiation – and not according to criteria that the IDF previously used, such as sending orders to those in yeshiva high-schools or those working part-time.
She added that the IDF is committed to carrying out “all possible actions to maximize the enlistment of those who were summoned and didn’t appear at draft centers” – a reference to criminal sanctions, including arrests.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
8 Responses
It will take centuries to prepare Torah scholars to fight shameful
It will take centuries to prepare Torah scholars to fight shameful
Czar ordered and the poor, weak, and hungry now must obey.
Russia Stalin Lefties Style.
We survived the Spanish Inquisition, communism, Zarism, Holocaust etc. etc. we will survive A-G/Lowlife Kangaroo court…
The real leader of israel has spoken. This self hating totalitarian must go. She sticks her filthy thumb in every aspect of government functioning and public life with no accountability to anyone. How did this position become the most powerful in the whole country?
She should burn L’eolam Voed!!!!
She should die bekarov
She’s a rasha and she will learn her lesson when she goes to the next world (hopefully very soon)
As the Brisker Rav said (or the Bet Halevi), pshat in the double lashon of hatzileni na miyad achi miyad esav, is save me from esav when he comes like a brother, which is much more dangerous, and as well from esav himself.
This lowlife is what she is.
That’s what you can expect from another form of jihad, the islamists are born and bred on hatred for anyone not like them, and so do these zionists rats.
What you should be much more wary of, is when they “want to help”, and act nice etc….