Attorney General Orders IDF To Send 7K Orders To Bnei Yeshivos, Urges Arrests, Criminal Sanctions

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara on Tuesday evening ordered the IDF to send the 7,000 draft orders that former defense minister Yoav Gallant signed a day before he was fired from his position by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Baharav-Miara issued a statement saying that the orders must be sent out beginning on Sunday and continued over the next few months.

She also demanded that 4,500 draft notices must be sent to bnei yeshivos without differentiation – and not according to criteria that the IDF previously used, such as sending orders to those in yeshiva high-schools or those working part-time.

She added that the IDF is committed to carrying out “all possible actions to maximize the enlistment of those who were summoned and didn’t appear at draft centers” – a reference to criminal sanctions, including arrests.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)