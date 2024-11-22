Trump Team Prepares Sanctions Against ICC Over Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

US President Donald Trump’s team is already mapping out retaliatory measures against the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague after its decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Kan Reshet Bet reported Friday morning.

Although Trump’s inauguration is still two months away, set for January 20, 2025, the President-Elect is preparing a firm response to the ICC’s actions. Sources in Washington revealed, “The possibility is of imposing personal sanctions not only on the prosecutor or the court – but also on the judges themselves who issued the order.” Some have even suggested that sanctions extend to the families of those court officials involved in issuing the warrants.

Trump’s nominee for National Security Advisor, Mike Walz, responded to the ICC’s announcement with a sharp tweet: “The ICC has no credibility and these allegations have been refuted by the U.S. government. Israel has lawfully defended its people & borders from genocidal terrorists. You can expect a strong response to the antisemitic bias of the ICC & UN come January.”

US House Speaker Mike Johnson echoed this stance, tweeting, “The ICC’s decision to target America’s ally, Israel, is antisemitic, reprehensible, and completely ridiculous. It has absolutely no jurisdiction over Israel or the United States, and these illegitimate warrants are an attack on the very concepts of sovereignty and due process.”

He further called for immediate legislative action, stating, “The U.S. Senate should vote immediately on the bipartisan Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, and President Biden should take clear steps to prevent these warrants from being enforced. If Senator Schumer and President Biden do not act now, they will most assuredly invite future lawfare against Israel and the United States. We cannot afford to show weakness.”

