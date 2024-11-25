Poll: Majority of Americans Support Trump’s Transition Efforts, But Appointee Opinions Are Mixed

A majority of Americans approve of President-elect Donald Trump’s handling of the transition process following his election victory, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday. The poll, conducted from November 19-22, found that 59% of Americans support Trump’s transition efforts, while 41% disapprove.

The poll period coincided with a key shakeup in Trump’s appointments. On November 21, former congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew his candidacy for attorney general amid controversy. Hours later, Trump announced former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new pick for the role.

While the overall approval for Trump’s transition remains high, opinions on individual appointees vary. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, is viewed favorably by 47% of voters, while 34% consider him a “not good choice.” Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio garnered support from 44% of respondents, with 25% opposing his selection. Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for defense secretary, remains relatively unknown, with 39% of voters saying they “haven’t heard enough about him” to form an opinion.

The poll also revealed that 51% of Americans believe it is important for Trump’s appointees to be personally loyal to him, a view strongly shared by 81% of Republican voters.

