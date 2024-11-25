Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Poll: Majority of Americans Support Trump’s Transition Efforts, But Appointee Opinions Are Mixed


A majority of Americans approve of President-elect Donald Trump’s handling of the transition process following his election victory, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday. The poll, conducted from November 19-22, found that 59% of Americans support Trump’s transition efforts, while 41% disapprove.

The poll period coincided with a key shakeup in Trump’s appointments. On November 21, former congressman Matt Gaetz withdrew his candidacy for attorney general amid controversy. Hours later, Trump announced former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new pick for the role.

While the overall approval for Trump’s transition remains high, opinions on individual appointees vary. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, is viewed favorably by 47% of voters, while 34% consider him a “not good choice.” Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio garnered support from 44% of respondents, with 25% opposing his selection. Pete Hegseth, Trump’s pick for defense secretary, remains relatively unknown, with 39% of voters saying they “haven’t heard enough about him” to form an opinion.

The poll also revealed that 51% of Americans believe it is important for Trump’s appointees to be personally loyal to him, a view strongly shared by 81% of Republican voters.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israel Agrees to US-Brokered Ceasefire with Hezbollah, Pending Final Approval

Iran Denies Involvement In Rabbi Zvi Kogan’s Murder As New Evidence Points To Regime-Backed Terror Network

IDF Strikes 12 Hezbollah Command Centers In Beirut After Terrorists Fire 250 Rockets At Israel

Donald Trump’s Cabinet Is Now Set, Pending Confirmations. Here’s Who Is Will Be On It

Tzvi Kogan, H’yd Wore Slain Uncle’s Suit To His Wedding

UAE Authorities Arrest Three In Cold-Blooded Murder Of Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan HY”D

Iranian Agents Send Invitations To Chabad Event To Israeli Ministers, Report Says

FIVE TOWNS: Shomrim In Coordination With Monitex Security Apprehend Major Burglary Suspects In Dramatic Operation [VIDEO]

Israel Raises Travel Warning To Thailand, Reiterates Warning To UAE

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Warns Iran Against Provocation During Trump Transition

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network