PRAY FOR PEACE: Israel and Lebanon Agree To U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire With Hezbollah Beginning Wednesday

President Joe Biden announced from the White House Rose Garden that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire between Israel and the Hezbollah terror group. The ceasefire is set to take effect at 4 a.m. Wednesday. The announcement follows extensive negotiations involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The ceasefire comes after Israel’s national security cabinet voted overwhelmingly in favor of the agreement, with 10 ministers supporting the proposal and one, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, opposing it.

The Prime Minister’s Office said, “Israel appreciates the U.S. contribution to the process and reserves the right to act against any threat to its security.”

Ben Gvir denounced the ceasefire as a “historic mistake,” arguing it would only lead to further conflict. “This isn’t a ceasefire; it’s a return to the concept of ‘quiet for quiet,’ and we know where this leads,” Ben Gvir wrote on social media, predicting that Israel would ultimately have to return to Lebanon.

On the Lebanese side, Hezbollah officials expressed skepticism about the agreement. Mahmoud Qamati, deputy head of Hezbollah’s political council, said the group would review the terms before Lebanon signs, accusing Netanyahu of potentially misleading their government.

A Channel 12 poll revealed Israelis are split over the ceasefire. Among respondents, 37% support the agreement, 32% oppose it, and 31% are undecided. Netanyahu’s coalition supporters are particularly critical, with only 20% backing the deal. Meanwhile, among opposition voters, 50% support the ceasefire.

When asked how the war with Hezbollah ended, at least for now, 50% of respondents said it concluded without a clear victor, 20% believed Israel won, and 19% thought Hezbollah emerged victorious.

U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser, credited Trump’s election victory with creating the conditions for the ceasefire. “President Trump’s resounding victory sent a clear message that chaos won’t be tolerated,” Waltz wrote on social media.

At home, opposition leaders were critical of Netanyahu’s handling of the conflict. Yair Golan, leader of the left-wing party The Democrats, suggested that a similar deal could be reached to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. “One hundred and one hostages are waiting for us to save them,” Golan said, accusing Netanyahu of prioritizing his political survival over military strategy.

Avigdor Liberman, leader of the hawkish Yisrael Beytenu party, also criticized Netanyahu. “Netanyahu said, ‘until total victory.’ He just didn’t clarify whose victory,” Liberman quipped.

The agreement has also sparked debate over its durability and long-term impact. When asked how long the ceasefire would hold, 30% of Israelis predicted it would collapse quickly, 28% said it would last a few months, and only 24% believed it could endure for years.

