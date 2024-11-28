Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: El Al Flight Turns Into Heartwarming Sheva Brachos Celebration at 30,000 Feet


Passengers on El Al Flight LY10 departing John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday experienced an extraordinary in-flight celebration when the flight transformed into an impromptu Sheva Brachos for a newlywed couple traveling to Eretz Yisroel.

The flight was well underway when word of the couple’s presence began to spread among the passengers. By the time night fell, the festive spirit had taken over, and a large group of travelers gathered to celebrate the joyous occasion.

A flight attendant provided complimentary wine for the brachos. Passengers joined together in heartfelt singing, creating an atmosphere of unity and joy, as the newlyweds embarked on their lifelong journey together.

No word yet on whether a hachnosas kallah fund has been initiated by Rabbanim to assist the couple with the infamously pricey El Al ticket prices.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



5 Responses

  1. “ No word yet on whether a hachnosas kallah fund has been initiated by Rabbanim to assist the couple with the infamously pricey El Al ticket prices.”

    May I kindly ask what is YWN’s personal vendetta against EL-AL? It’s a cute joke once or twice but by now it’s really stale and I’m starting to sense some hatred.

  2. “ No word yet on whether a hachnosas kallah fund has been initiated by Rabbanim to assist the couple with the infamously pricey El Al ticket prices.”
    This is what happens when shameless Balabatim control the media. Besides for misrepresenting the facts here, they have the Azus to stick their nose where it’s not wanted. What do you know about the finances of this individual and their family?!
    Either way, stay out of it.
    #tastlessJoke

  4. No, you don’t get even a taste of this brotherhood on any other airline(for better or for worse).
    And yes, ELAL needs to charge a bit more so they can invest in the future when other airlines return and ppl like you who only appreciate prices will fly United/Delta because yiu can save $5 × 6 tickets.
    And like Dan’s Deals points out(pun intended), if prices were any lower NOONE would be able to get a seat on the only airline flying within 6 months of departure.

  5. interesting i just did a search on the elal website and i can book a round trip non stop from JFK to TLV for $1380, leaving feb 3. if you want a ticket for tomorrow you will pay much much more

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BIASED BBC: Journalists Quit After Being Told To Wear Colors Of The Palestinian Flag

WATCH: El Al Flight Turns Into Heartwarming Sheva Brachos Celebration at 30,000 Feet

MAILBAG: Proactive Mentors: It Works In Eretz Yisroel And There’s No Reason It Can’t Work Here

WACKOS: Lawmakers Suggest New York Secede From US, Become Part Of Canada Over Trump’s Immigration Policies

WHY NOT FOR UKRAINE? Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade In NYC

TERRIFYING HATE: Flyers In London: “Zionists, Leave Britain Or Be Slaughtered”

HAMAS WAVERS: Terror Group Considering Major Ceasefire Concessions As Its Strategy Collapses

Chabad Launches $50 Million Campaign For Jewish Women’s College In Memory Of Murdered Shliach

Shalom Nagar, Israeli Guard Who Executed Adolf Eichmann YM’S, Niftar At 88

IMMEDIATE RESULTS: Trump Speaks With Mexican President, Achieves Agreement To Effectively Shut Border

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network