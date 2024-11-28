WATCH: El Al Flight Turns Into Heartwarming Sheva Brachos Celebration at 30,000 Feet

The flight was well underway when word of the couple’s presence began to spread among the passengers. By the time night fell, the festive spirit had taken over, and a large group of travelers gathered to celebrate the joyous occasion.

A flight attendant provided complimentary wine for the brachos. Passengers joined together in heartfelt singing, creating an atmosphere of unity and joy, as the newlyweds embarked on their lifelong journey together.

No word yet on whether a hachnosas kallah fund has been initiated by Rabbanim to assist the couple with the infamously pricey El Al ticket prices.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)