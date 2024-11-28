WATCH: El Al Flight Turns Into Heartwarming Sheva Brachos Celebration at 30,000 Feet

The flight was well underway when word of the couple’s presence began to spread among the passengers. By the time night fell, the festive spirit had taken over, and a large group of travelers gathered to celebrate the joyous occasion.
A flight attendant provided complimentary wine for the brachos. Passengers joined together in heartfelt singing, creating an atmosphere of unity and joy, as the newlyweds embarked on their lifelong journey together.
No word yet on whether a hachnosas kallah fund has been initiated by Rabbanim to assist the couple with the infamously pricey El Al ticket prices.
May I kindly ask what is YWN’s personal vendetta against EL-AL? It’s a cute joke once or twice but by now it’s really stale and I’m starting to sense some hatred.
This is what happens when shameless Balabatim control the media. Besides for misrepresenting the facts here, they have the Azus to stick their nose where it’s not wanted. What do you know about the finances of this individual and their family?!
Either way, stay out of it.
#tastlessJoke
anchuldiks, I agree fully
No, you don’t get even a taste of this brotherhood on any other airline(for better or for worse).
And yes, ELAL needs to charge a bit more so they can invest in the future when other airlines return and ppl like you who only appreciate prices will fly United/Delta because yiu can save $5 × 6 tickets.
And like Dan’s Deals points out(pun intended), if prices were any lower NOONE would be able to get a seat on the only airline flying within 6 months of departure.
interesting i just did a search on the elal website and i can book a round trip non stop from JFK to TLV for $1380, leaving feb 3. if you want a ticket for tomorrow you will pay much much more