Biden Seen With “Anti-Israel Book” During Black Friday Outing

During a Black Friday shopping trip with his grandson Beau and family, outgoing President Joe Biden drew attention after being spotted carrying a book critical of Israel. The book, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance, 1917-2017, by Columbia professor emeritus Rashid Khalidi, critiques the Zionist movement as “settler colonialism” and describes Palestinian oppression as “the oppression of one people by another.”

One reviewer called the book “a highly partisan account from the Palestinian perspective.”

Even Khalidi himself was surprised, telling the New York Post: “My reaction is that this is 4 years too late.”

It remains unclear whether Biden purchased the book or if it belonged to a family member accompanying him on the outing.

