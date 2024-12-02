Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

H’YD: US-Israeli Soldier Omar Neutra Confirmed Murdered On Oct. 7, Body Held In Gaza


The IDF on Monday morning announced that Cpt. Omer Maxim Neutra, H’yd, 21, a lone soldier from New York,  was murdered on October 7 and his body is being held hostage in Gaza.

Omer, z’l, served as a tank platoon commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade.

One of the most disturbing images from October 7 shows Nukhba terrorists brutally pulling IDF soldiers from a tank they set on fire. Omer was the commander of that tank and was abducted along with his tank crew.

Omer was thought to have been abducted alive but after new intelligence information recently came to light, the Military Rabbanut declared his death.

Omer, H’yd, is survived by his parents, Ronen and Orna, and his brother Daniel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Op-Ed By Rabbi Yair Hoffman: Of History and of the Current Draft Issue

LIAR IN CHIEF! President Biden To Pardon Son Hunter, Despite Saying He Never Would

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: Woman Struck And Killed By Vehicle On Ave L

DEAD AND GONE: Radical Muslim Terrorist Who Shot Jewish Man In Chicago Kills Himself In Jail

New York Makes It A Hate Crime To Forcibly Remove One’s Religious Attire, Including Yarmulkas

Democrat Calls For “Complete Reset” Of Party: “Toxic In So Many Places”

Terror Network That Murdered Rabbi Kogan, H’YD Is Planning Further Attacks

Netanyahu Confidant Tells Trump: Intelligence Suggests 60 Hostages In Gaza Are Still Alive

SEE IT: Thousands Of Chabad Shluchim Pose For Annual Iconic Photo In Front of Chabad World Headquarters

INSANITY: Over 58,000 Migrants in NYC Linked to Criminal Activity

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network