H’YD: US-Israeli Soldier Omar Neutra Confirmed Murdered On Oct. 7, Body Held In Gaza

The IDF on Monday morning announced that Cpt. Omer Maxim Neutra, H’yd, 21, a lone soldier from New York, was murdered on October 7 and his body is being held hostage in Gaza.

Omer, z’l, served as a tank platoon commander in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Armored Brigade.

One of the most disturbing images from October 7 shows Nukhba terrorists brutally pulling IDF soldiers from a tank they set on fire. Omer was the commander of that tank and was abducted along with his tank crew.

Omer was thought to have been abducted alive but after new intelligence information recently came to light, the Military Rabbanut declared his death.

Omer, H’yd, is survived by his parents, Ronen and Orna, and his brother Daniel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)