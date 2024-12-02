Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

US Will Send Ukraine $725 Million More In Counter-Drone Systems, Anti-Personnel Land Mines


The U.S. is preparing to send Ukraine an additional $725 million in military assistance, including counter-drone systems and munitions for its High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, which could indicate more of the longer-range missiles are headed to the battlefield.

Two U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the package before it was announced, did not confirm whether the munitions for the HIMARS are the coveted ATACMS — the Army Tactical Missile System. But Ukraine has been pressing for more of the longer-range missiles to strike additional targets inside Russia.

The package also includes more of the anti-personnel land mines that Ukraine is counting on to slow Russian and North Korean ground forces in Russia’s Kursk region.

President Joe Biden has pledged to spend all of the military assistance funds Congress approved earlier this year for Ukraine before the end of his administration on Jan. 20, which before Monday’s news included about $7.1 billion in weapons that would be drawn from the Pentagon’s stockpiles.

There is widespread speculation about what the new Trump administration will mean for Ukraine as the incoming president has promised to end the conflict. In a major shift, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signaled on Friday that an an offer of NATO membership to territory under Kyiv’s control could end “the hot stage of the war.”

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CEASEFIRE VIOLATION: Hezbollah Fires 2 Rockets At Israel; PM and DM Vow Harsh Response

WATCH: Gallant Visits 770 At Kinus Hashluchim: “I Led The War As A Shaliach Of Hashem”

Ben Gvir Moves To Ban Mosque Loudspeakers, Sparks Backlash

WATCH: Far-Left, Anti-Israel Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Could Be “Formidable” 2028 Democratic Presidential Candidate

H’YD: US-Israeli Soldier Omar Neutra Confirmed Murdered On Oct. 7, Body Held In Gaza

Op-Ed By Rabbi Yair Hoffman: Of History and of the Current Draft Issue

LIAR IN CHIEF! President Biden To Pardon Son Hunter, Despite Saying He Never Would

TRAGEDY IN FLATBUSH: Rebbetzin Chana Layosh A”H Struck And Killed By Vehicle On Ave L

DEAD AND GONE: Radical Muslim Terrorist Who Shot Jewish Man In Chicago Kills Himself In Jail

New York Makes It A Hate Crime To Forcibly Remove One’s Religious Attire, Including Yarmulkas

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network