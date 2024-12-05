Democrats Revolt: Hunter Pardon Could Cost Biden Support for Presidential Library

President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, has triggered intense backlash among Democrats, with some threatening to withhold donations to the president’s future presidential library, Axios reported Thursday.

Hunter Biden’s pardon, which contradicted the president’s repeated assurances that he would not pardon his son, has drawn mixed reactions within the Democratic Party. Some members feel betrayed by what they see as a broken promise. “If they had their [expletive] together, they would have been doing the work on this over the summer,” a well-connected Democrat told Axios, adding that the move has left many Democrats disillusioned.

The controversy has fueled broader frustration with the president, now 82, as he nears the end of his term. Many Democrats blame him for what they call “selfish” decisions—first choosing to run for reelection, and now issuing a controversial pardon that they believe harms the party.

Sources close to Biden’s family were reportedly surprised by the fierce backlash, expecting criticism but not the scale of discontent. “Even Biden’s best friends think it was nuts to pardon Hunter as a solo act,” one source said, noting it coincided with the president’s trip to Africa.

The White House has signaled that more pardons may be issued before the end of Biden’s term. “You could expect more announcements, more pardons and clemency,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

