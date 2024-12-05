Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Democrats Revolt: Hunter Pardon Could Cost Biden Support for Presidential Library

President Joe Biden accompanied by his son Hunter Biden and his grandson Beau leave a book store as they walk in downtown Nantucket Mass., Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, has triggered intense backlash among Democrats, with some threatening to withhold donations to the president’s future presidential library, Axios reported Thursday.

Hunter Biden’s pardon, which contradicted the president’s repeated assurances that he would not pardon his son, has drawn mixed reactions within the Democratic Party. Some members feel betrayed by what they see as a broken promise. “If they had their [expletive] together, they would have been doing the work on this over the summer,” a well-connected Democrat told Axios, adding that the move has left many Democrats disillusioned.

The controversy has fueled broader frustration with the president, now 82, as he nears the end of his term. Many Democrats blame him for what they call “selfish” decisions—first choosing to run for reelection, and now issuing a controversial pardon that they believe harms the party.

Sources close to Biden’s family were reportedly surprised by the fierce backlash, expecting criticism but not the scale of discontent. “Even Biden’s best friends think it was nuts to pardon Hunter as a solo act,” one source said, noting it coincided with the president’s trip to Africa.

The White House has signaled that more pardons may be issued before the end of Biden’s term. “You could expect more announcements, more pardons and clemency,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

LET THEM KILL EACH OTHER: Syria Fighting Benefits Israel if Both Sides Are Weakened

EXPLOSIVE SHOUTING MATCH: Rep. Fallon And Secret Service Director Rip Into Each Other

Brooklyn DA Hosts Pre-Chanukah Celebration Honoring Community Leaders [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

CRYPTIC MURDER: Shell Casings in Healthcare CEO’s Killing Marked with ‘Deny,’ ‘Defend,’ and ‘Depose’

Michael Bloomberg Donates $27.8 Million To Reconstruct Israel’s North

Report: Hezbollah Has Already Started Rebuilding Its Forces & Arms Caches

WATCH REALITY HIT: Anti-Israel Students Squirm When They’re Shown Hamas Horrors Unfold [VIDEO]

Trump’s Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff Already Working On Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Talks

Hamas Secretly Buried Hamas Commander Mohammed Deif To Prevent Israel From Taking It, Report Claims

MAILBAG: Joe Biden’s “Presidency” Was a Sham: It’s Time to Erase the Last Four Years – EVEN THE HUNTER PARDON!

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network