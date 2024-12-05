Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Hamas Secretly Buried Hamas Commander Mohammed Deif To Prevent Israel From Taking It, Report Claims

A photo of Hamas leader Muhammad Dief [on the left] published by Channel 12 News on Wednesday. The photo, reportedly taken in 2018, shows him with a closed eye, consistent with reports that he lost an eye in an IDF strike years ago. He reportedly lost both legs and an arm in the strike but Maariv reported that a recent video shows Deif walking with a limp. Channel 12 claims that Deif lost one leg in the strike and uses a prosthetic.

In July 2024, Israel conducted an airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, targeting Mohammed Deif, the elusive military commander of Hamas. The IDF later confirmed Deif’s death, describing it as a major step toward dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities.

Following the strike, Hamas reportedly recovered Deif’s body and interred it at a clandestine location to prevent Israel from using it as leverage in ongoing hostage negotiations. Initially, Hamas did not publicly acknowledge Deif’s death. However, by early November, reports indicated that Hamas had privately accepted his demise, having lost contact with him after the July attack. The group detained two individuals, including a courier, on suspicion of aiding Israel in locating Deif.

Mohammed Deif, often referred to as “The Guest,” was instrumental in orchestrating numerous attacks against Israel, including the October 7 massacre that resulted in over 1,200 deaths.

