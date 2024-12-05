Hamas Secretly Buried Hamas Commander Mohammed Deif To Prevent Israel From Taking It, Report Claims

In July 2024, Israel conducted an airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, targeting Mohammed Deif, the elusive military commander of Hamas. The IDF later confirmed Deif’s death, describing it as a major step toward dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities.

Following the strike, Hamas reportedly recovered Deif’s body and interred it at a clandestine location to prevent Israel from using it as leverage in ongoing hostage negotiations. Initially, Hamas did not publicly acknowledge Deif’s death. However, by early November, reports indicated that Hamas had privately accepted his demise, having lost contact with him after the July attack. The group detained two individuals, including a courier, on suspicion of aiding Israel in locating Deif.

Mohammed Deif, often referred to as “The Guest,” was instrumental in orchestrating numerous attacks against Israel, including the October 7 massacre that resulted in over 1,200 deaths.

