Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Report: Hezbollah Has Already Started Rebuilding Its Forces & Arms Caches

FILE - Fighters from the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah carry out a training exercise in Aaramta village in the Jezzine District, southern Lebanon, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

US intelligence officials say that the Hezbollah terror group in Lebanon, which was significantly compromised militarily by Israel in the recent war, is already engaged in rehabilitating its forces and replenishing its weapons caches, Reuters reported.

The officials said that Hezbollah still poses a long-term threat to the US and its regional allies.

Four sources updated on US intelligence told Reuters that even while the war between Israel and Lebanon was still ongoing, Hezbollah began to recruit new members and was assessing ways to rearm through domestic production and by smuggling materials through Syria.

Israel has been trying to halt Hezbollah’s capabilities to rebuild, carrying out strikes on rocket launchers in Lebanon, bombing border crossings with Syria, and even forcing a suspected Iranian arms plane to fly back over Syria.

US intelligence agencies assess that Hezbollah has lost over half of its weapons stockpiles and thousands of terrorists in the war in Israel, decreasing Iran’s overall military capabilities to its lowest point in decades.

But the sources said that Hezbollah still has thousands of short-range rockets in Lebanon and will try to rebuild via weapons factories in neighboring countries.

US officials are especially concerned about Hezbollah’s access to Syria, where the civil war was recently rekindled. For many years, Syria served as a haven and transport hub for Hezbollah, with military equipment and weapons passing from Iran to Iraq, through Syria and into Lebanon.

The US is applying pressure on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to thwart Hezbollah operations on Syrian soil. The US and UAE have even discussed removing sanctions on Assad if he unravels his ties to Iran and cuts off weapons routes to Hezbollah.

However, for now, US officials believe that Hezbollah’s breakdown indicates a growing weakness in Iran’s military capacities and raises questions about its ability to use its proxies to attack Israel in the short term.

In the past, if Israel considered attacking Iran, one of the deterrents was the likelihood of Hezbollah in Lebanon retaliating, a US official said. But now, with Hezbollah on its knees, Israel can attack Iran directly without the same threat.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Joe Biden’s “Presidency” Was a Sham: It’s Time to Erase the Last Four Years – EVEN THE HUNTER PARDON!

LEFT PLANNING SCAMDEMIC? Vaccine Researcher Hotez Warns of Virus Threats After Trump Takes Office

THIS IS CRAZY! Biden Weighs “Preemptive Pardons” Amid Concerns Over Trump’s Return

MUST WATCH THIS: Senators Scorch Airline Executives: “Nobody Enjoys Flying On Your Airlines. It’s A Disaster! It’s Terrible!”

HaGaon HaRav Yosef: “Tear Up Draft Orders & Flush Them Down The Toilet”

Emergency Meeting At HaGaon HaRav Landau’s Home: “Don’t Respond To Any IDF Summons”

HY’D: Body Of Itay Svirsky Recovered From Gaza

Regime Change In Iran Will Be Trump’s Top Foreign Policy Priority, Report Says

CONFIRMED: Six Hostages Retrieved In August Were Executed By Hamas

Trump’s FBI Pick Kash Patel Targeted by Iranian Hackers in Stunning Cyberattack

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network