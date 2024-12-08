IDF Imposes Closed Military Zones In Northern Ramat Hagolan

The IDF on Sunday morning declared certain areas near the Syrian border in Ramat HaGolan as closed military zones as part of the bolstering of its forces in the area following the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.

The decision was made following a situational assessment by the IDF’s Northern Command. The military zones encompass agricultural areas near Buq’ata, Merom Golan, Ein Zivan, and Khirbat Ein Hura.

Access for farmers will be limited to periods of several hours in accordance with military needs and in full coordination with the 474th battalion. The IDF emphasizes that entry into these areas is absolutely prohibited.

Additionally, the IDF’s Home Front Command canceled classroom studies in four Druze municipalities in northern Ramat HaGolan: Buq’ata, Ein Qiniyya, Mas’ada, and Majdal Shams, with studies being held online instead. Kindergartens will operate as usual.

Earlier this morning, it was reported that the IDF entered the buffer zone in the Golan following the fall of Assad’s regime and concerns about a rebel attempt to attack yishuvim in the area.

Large infantry forces and tanks were positioned inside the demilitarized zone to prevent the entry of rebels. Simultaneously, the IDF issued warnings to the rebels not to cross the demilitarized line.

The IDF deployed forces in the buffer zone due to concerns about “the possibility of armed infiltration into the buffer zone.”

The IDF emphasized that military activities in the buffer zone are temporary, stating, “We will not interfere in what happens in Syria, except to protect our citizens. Our actions are temporary until the situation stabilizes.”

