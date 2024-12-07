BDE: Rabbi Meir Fendel zt”l, Founder of HANC

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

There are tens of thousands of former talmidim of Rabbi Meir Fendel who will be mounring this remarkable man who passed away over this weekend

It was 1953 and Long Island, New York had no Jewish school. It had a burgeoning Jewish community, but no Torah education whatsoever.

It was something that a young Rabbi Meir Fendel wished to rectify.

And with a handful of families and just 30 children, Rabbi Fendel founded HANC – the Hebrew Academy of Nassau County.

An old, three-story house in West Hempstead, known as the “Oppenheim Collins Estate,” was the chosen location to launch this ambitious educational venture. Despite the lack of funding for renovations, this 75-year-old property was transformed with unwavering determination. The living and bedrooms were converted into vibrant classrooms, and Rabbi Fendel selflessly stepped up as the Principal, forgoing any remuneration.

Into this historic setting, the first teacher, Anne Abelow, arrived, bringing her passion for educating young minds. She taught 1st grade in both Hebrew and English, her commitment shining through every lesson. Alongside her, an untiring secretary named Ruth Provda managed the endless paperwork, acting as nurse, den mother, and confidant to the eager children.

And so, in 1952, the Hebrew Academy of Nassau County (HANC) was born, taking root in this old “haunted house,” as it was once called. For four years, the fledgling institution made do with the limited space, until a new wing was built in 1956 to expand the growing school. The names of the key contributors and those present at the groundbreaking ceremony are now inscribed on a large parchment, a testament to the pioneering spirit that gave rise to this educational haven.

Rabbi Fendel’s pivotal role in conceiving, founding, and shepherding the growth of HANC over many years has left an indelible mark. Through his dedication and that of the early pioneers, they were able to plant the seeds of a vibrant Jewish educational institution that continues to thrive and transform young lives to this day.

His warm and loving smile opened up hearts and slowly but surely he built the school. He met with parents individually and they could not say no because he was so very genuine. Today, many of New York’s orthodox doctors were educated at HANC. Indeed, Nassau County’s Department of Health is run by a HANC graduate as well.

Rabbi Fendel had studied under Rav Chaim Pinchas Scheinberg zt”l in Yeshiva Chofetz Chaim in the 1940’s. Afterward, he became involved with Torah uMesorah and was one of those remarkable individuals that lived and breathed Chinuch.

In 1971, Rabbi Fendel concieved the “New Opportunities Program” which is still in existence 53 years later which allowed students with little or no Judaic background to attend a Jewish Day School while receiving an excellent General Studies education.

Rav Gottesman a”h who took over for Rabbi Fendel at HANC ,described Rabbi Fendel as the type of person who would spare no effort in ensuring that every Jewish child would receive a Torah education. Tuition was never a stumbling block to enable a child to enter HANC’s doorways under his leadership.

When he ultimately moved to Eretz Yisroel he brought a number of people with him on Aliyah. There are numerous people in Lakewood, who were his talmidim.

Rabbi Meir Fendel, although a follower of the Mizrachi movement kept a strong shaichus with Rav Scheinberg zt”l. He lived in Har Nof, Yerushalayim.

The funeral will be held tomorrow (Sunday) at 12:30 at the Eretz Hachaim cemetery in Beit Shemesh.

Eretz Yisroel was always on his lips and mind. He once wrote: “The Torah is replete with references to Eretz Israel, so much so, that the great sage Rav Meir Simcha HaCohen, author of the Meshekh Chokhma writes: There is no Sedra in the Torah wherein there is no mention of Eretz Israel.” .

He further wrote that, “only in the land of Israel can one achieve the lofty purity of thought and action (avira de Eretz Yisrael makhkim). To the believing Jew, this extraordinary emphasis on Eretz Israel should be a paramount reason for wanting to attach himself to the land. The Meshekh Chokhma concludes with this amazing statement: From the time that Jerusalem and Zion were chosen, David in his psalms, Isaiah in his visions, Jeremiah in his admonishments, and Yechezkel in his parables did not cease to extol the mitzvah of living and settling the land.”

Rabbi Meir, of blessed memory, is also the father of journalist and author Hillel Fendel, a resident of Beit El, a writer for many years for Arutz Sheva – Israel National News. His other son, Rabbi David Fendel, is head of the Sderot yeshiva.

Rabbi Meir’s father, Rabbi Zalman Hillel Fendel was from Lithuania and married a Dershowitz. Reb Zalman Hillel worked very hard all day, when he arrived home the first thing he did was open up a Gemorah and learned for several hours. He was so exhausted that his family had to lift him up to get him to bed. This left an incredible impression on the family and both he and his brother Reb Zechariah zatzal, went into Chinuch and Kiruv and writing Seforim.

Arutz Sheva reports that after Rabbi Meir’s immigration to Israel, he taught at the Ora Institute and the Moriah Seminary for foreign students. Additionally, he established a summer camp for Diaspora girls, changing their lives and their attitude towards Israel and Torah. In summer, you can achieve what you learn in a whole year – an educational innovation he brought here to Israel.”

Rabbi Meir Fendel zt”l was a true hero in Klal Yisroel that created thousands of frum homes – facts on the ground. He changed the face of New York’s Jewish community.

