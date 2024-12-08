Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Deploys Forces to Buffer Zone Amid Assad Regime Collapse


The IDF announced it has bolstered its presence in the buffer zone along the Syrian border following recent developments, including the entry of armed personnel into the demilitarized area.

The deployment, which includes forces in strategic locations, aims to safeguard the Golan Heights communities and Israeli civilians. “This move is in accordance with the situational assessment and is necessary to ensure the safety of the region,” the IDF stated.

Despite the increased military activity, the IDF emphasized it is not intervening in Syria’s internal affairs. “The IDF will continue to operate as long as necessary to preserve the buffer zone and defend Israel and its citizens,” the statement added.

The buffer zone, established under the 1974 disengagement agreement, serves as a critical area for preventing hostilities between Israel and Syria.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



