Report: Israel Considers Advancing Further Into Syria

IDF soldiers in Syria.

The Israeli government is considering deepening the IDF’s control over the Syrian Ramat HaGolan in order to prevent Syrian rebel forces from entering the area, Kan News reported on Sunday evening.

A source familiar with the matter said that a decision will soon be made whether to further expand the buffer zone “before someone else enters the vacuum that has been created.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told Channel 13: “In the coming days, we intend to further intensify attacks against strategic targets in Syria before they fall into the hands of the rebels.”

Sources close to the Prime Minister also said that “it has not yet been decided which areas exactly will be taken by Israel along the Syrian border, and for how long these areas will be held.”

Earlier on Sunday, IDF forces captured the Syrian Chermon outpost following the withdrawal of Assad’s army amid concerns that jihadist rebel groups could invade Israeli yishuvim in Ramat HaGolan. The dramatic step was taken after the IDF observed rebels capturing Syrian military positions on the Syrian-Israeli border.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



