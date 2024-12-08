Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Chevra Gemach Grand Raffle: 65 Prizes Worth $400k to Support Hatzalah Members

Communicated Content

Chevra Gemach Raffle: 65 Prizes Worth $400k for Hatzalah Members  

The Chevra Gemach is a truly unique organization, standing as the only one in the world dedicated to supporting Hatzolah members in so many different ways. Every member of our community has, in one way or another, been directly helped by a Hatzalah volunteer.

Our Gemach provides crucial services to members of Hatzalah, offering everything from interest-free loans to simcha grants and strategic partnerships with powerful Chesed organizations like RCCSATime, and Misaskim.

Now, the Gemach is launching a unique raffle, unlike anything you’ve seen before. With a total of 65 prizes valued at $400,000, including:

  • 2 Kevarim in Har Hazeisim ($100,000)
  • 2024 GMC Yukon ($70,000)
  • 12-inch Sefer Torah ($80,000)
  • Dedication to the next Artscroll Yerushalmi Gemara ($100,000)
  • $1750 per month for a year
  • Luxurious Wig by Chanie Dachs & Shevy ($12,000)

This is not a raffle for the faint of heart. The exciting virtual wheel spin could land you anywhere from $1 to $1750, with a 30-month payout option.

By participating, you’re not only helping support this incredible Gemach, but you’re also supporting the dedicated Hatzalah members who selflessly serve our community.

Take a chance, honor your favorite Hatzolah member, and be a hero to them. Go ahead, spin the wheel!

Tizku L’Mitzvos, and may you always be on the giving side.

Enter the Raffle Here

Take a moment to look into the Gemach’s world and join us in making a difference. Please share this with your family, friends, and contacts—post it on your status to show your solidarity and encourage others to get involved.




