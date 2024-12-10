Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Report: Israeli Tanks Are About 20 Kilometers From Damascus

An Israeli army tank maneuvers near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

The Al-Mayadeen media network, which is tied to Hezbollah, reported early Tuesday morning that Israeli tanks are now located only about 20 kilometers from the Syrian capital of Damascus.

According to the report, IDF forces have taken control of nine villages in the southern suburbs of Damascus, near the border with Lebanon.

In the meantime, Air Force forces overnight continued to carry out extensive airstrikes in the Damascus area, as Israel continues with its mission to destroy all of the Assad regime’s dangerous weapons out of concern they will fall into the hands of extremist rebel groups.

