SYRIA IS BURNING: IDF Destroys Entire Syrian Naval Fleet, Fighter Jet Squadrons

The IDF carried out about 300 airstrikes in Syria in the early hours of Tuesday morning, mainly in the Damascus area and in southern Syria, targeting air defense systems and missile storage sites, as well as the Defense Research Institute in Aleppo and a “scientific research center” related to chemical weapons on the outskirts of Damascus.

Two Syrian sources told Reuters on Monday evening that IAF jets attacked at least three major Syrian Air Bases, destroying dozens of helicopters and jets. The IDF also destroyed hundreds of launchers for various types of surface-to-surface missiles.

Reuters also reported that IAF jets sunk several Syrian military vessels in their home port. The IDF confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Israeli Navy conducted an extensive operation to destroy the entire Syrian naval fleet.

“The attack was carried out using Navy missile ships, during which numerous Syrian naval vessels carrying dozens of sea-to-sea missiles were destroyed in the Minet el-Beida area and the Port of Latakia,” the IDF stated.

The IDF added that the operation was carried out to stop the fleet’s assets “from falling into the hands of hostile elements.”

Reports on Monday said that the Israeli Air Force carried out over 250 airstrikes in Syria within 48 hours, destroying the Syrian military’s assets, including its Navy, Air Force, radars, military signal stations, chemical weapons production sites, missile manufacturing plants, air defense systems, as well as infrastructure such as major airports and intelligence and military headquarters.

At the same time, US forces have deployed over 140 satellite-guided bombs against ISIS targets.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)