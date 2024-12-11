Former Hostage Judith Raanan Meets President-Elect Trump, Urges Action on Remaining Hostages

Judith Raanan, a former hostage released by Hamas, met with President-elect Donald Trump on Monday at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Raanan, the first female hostage released following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on southern Israel, shared her harrowing experience and urged the incoming administration to prioritize the release of those still in captivity.

Raanan, a dual U.S.-Israeli citizen from the Chicago area, presented Trump with a drawing she had created during her captivity. She also spoke about the trauma she endured after being abducted from Kibbutz Nachal Oz during the Hamas-led terrorist attacks.

“Please do everything possible to bring the 100 hostages home,” Raanan implored Trump, referencing the estimated 96 individuals who remain in captivity more than 14 months after the attacks.

Raanan and her daughter, Natalie, were released by Hamas on October 20, 2023, with the group citing “humanitarian reasons.” At the time, Judith was 59 years old, and Natalie was 17.

