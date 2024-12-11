Karmiel Stabbing Attack Is Being Investigated As An Act Of Terror

A stabbing attack that occurred at the police station in the northern city of Karmiel on Tuesday, which was originally thought to have been a criminal incident, is now being investigated as a terror attack.

The incident began at about noon, when an Arab-Israeli, armed with a knife, arrived at the police station and stabbed a security guard and police officer, seriously injuring the guard and lightly injuring the officer.

The police launched a manhunt after the terrorist, who fled the scene, locating him shortly later and taking him into custody.

The suspect had been previously arrested over the weekend after a soldier reported he had tried to grab her gun. However, the suspect said during his interrogation that he was only trying to move the gun out of his way and he was released after footage from a security camera was thought to support his words.

After the incident was reported as a criminal incident, the police later stated that “the investigation is assessing all possibilities.” The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation, indicating that the incident was an act of terror.

The suspect, a resident of the northern Arab-Israeli town of Nahf, is from the same town as the terrorist who stabbed an IDF soldier to death at the Karmiel mall in July.

Later on Tuesday, another terrorist, also an Arab-Israeli from northern Israel, committed a terror attack in Bnei Brak.

