PASSED! Resolution Forcing Knesset To Discuss Firing Attorney-General

A resolution to force the Knesset to hold a special hearing on firing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara was passed in the Knesset on Wednesday evening.

The proposal, “The Conduct of the Attorney-General and the Damage to the Public,” was submitted by Likud MK Avichai Boaron. The opposition boycotted the vote and the resolution passed 51-0.

Boaron said: “The proposal addresses a very sensitive issue on the agenda of Israeli society. This proposal pertains to the governance of the executive branch and its ability to implement its policies. This proposal also raises the fundamental question of whether the people are in control of the state, whether the Knesset is led by elected representatives of the people, and whether it still serves as a principled compass for the Israeli government.”

As the opposition members screamed and yelled their objections to the proposal, Justice Minister Yariv Levin said: “When one side shouts in such a manner, it indicates that it has long ceased to be about professional opinions but rather about political outbursts. This is not how we work, we can’t continue like this. I hope that the government will be able to convene around appropriate decisions to improve the intolerable situation regarding this matter.”

The proposal was first submitted last week but the opposition “tricked” the coalition and the bill failed to pass.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)