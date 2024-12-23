Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
TERROR IN JERUSALEM: Arab Attempts To Stab IDF Soldier, Is Neturalized By Civilian

Scene of the attack. (United Hatzalah)

A terrorist attempted to stab an IDF soldier in the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood of Jerusalem, near the Chizma checkpoint early Monday afternoon.

B’Chasdei Hashem, an Israeli civilian who witnessed the incident shot and neutralized the terrorist before he could stab the soldier.

No one was injured in the incident.

Israel Police said that the terrorist arrived at the area in a car and after he attempted to stab the soldier, the soldier opened fire on him along with nearby civilians.

Israel Police
Israel Police

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



2 Responses

  1. Is it careless editing?
    Or a deliberately bad job designed to get people to click on the article to increase ad revenue?

    Headline:
    Arab *Stabs* IDF Soldier

    Article:
    A terrorist *attempted to stab* an IDF soldier… Israeli civilian shot and neutralized the terrorist *before* he could stab the soldier.

