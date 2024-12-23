IDF Intercepts Another Missile Launched from Yemen, No Injuries Reported

The IDF successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace, the IDF announced Monday night.

The interception, which occurred outside of Israel’s borders, prompted red alert sirens across central Israel. According to the IDF, the sirens were activated due to the possibility that fragments from the interceptor missile could land within Israeli territory.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage following the incident, the military confirmed.

The attack marks the third Houthi strike against Israel since Thursday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)