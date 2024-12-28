Families of Hostages Call on Trump to Press Netanyahu for Hostage Agreement

Yehuda Cohen, the father of hostage Nimrod Cohen, has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to “deceive” US President-elect Donald Trump into believing he is genuinely pursuing a deal with Hamas to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv alongside other hostage families ahead of the weekly anti-government and pro-hostage deal protests, Cohen issued a direct plea to Trump.

“Dear President Trump, Netanyahu is trying to deceive you. Ending the war and returning all the hostages is in the interest of the State of Israel,” Cohen said. “You might be the last person who can put pressure on Netanyahu. Do not compromise on a partial deal that will become a death sentence for the remaining hostages and will not bring about an end to the war.”

He criticized the rhetoric from Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about extending the war and maintaining military control of Gaza, asserting it aligns with the agenda of government extremists and contradicts Israel’s best interests.

Einav Zangauker, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, also spoke at the press conference, directly addressing Netanyahu. She accused him of actively undermining recent efforts to secure a hostage deal.

“Netanyahu is afraid of [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben Gvir and [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich and refuses to end the war, in complete contradiction to Israeli interests,” Zangauker said. “Netanyahu and [Defense Minister] Israel Katz are sitting in heated rooms and bragging about continuing the war, while my Matan and the other hostages are freezing and rotting in the tunnels.

“The blood is on your hands,” she added. “End this war and get my Matan, and all the hostages, out of this hell.”

