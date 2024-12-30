IDF Ambushes Kill Dozens of Terror Operatives in Northern Gaza [VIDEO]

In a series of overnight operations, the IDF ambushed and killed dozens of terror operatives in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza.

According to an IDF statement, troops engaged and eliminated “many dozens of terrorists” using gunfire and tank shelling after identifying them in the area. The operation was conducted by forces from the 401st Armored Brigade, the Givati Infantry Brigade, and the elite Multidomain Unit.

The ambushes followed intelligence reports indicating that operatives were planning to flee Jabalia. IDF troops positioned themselves strategically, waiting for the opportune moment to strike.

“Many terrorist squads were eliminated in ambushes by the forces, after they were seen fleeing with weapons in their hands,” the IDF said.

The IDF also released footage showing armed terrorists running.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)